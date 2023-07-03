On Wednesday June 28, 2023, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant located and arrested 43 year old Brandi Green in Culver on an outstanding warrant for Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony. She was then lodged at the Marshall Count Jail and given a $3,000 cash bond.
Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant makes three arrests
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
