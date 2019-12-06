CULVER — The Appellate Court of Indiana affirmed the trial court order for demolition of 415 Lake Shore Drive in Culver.
A court order filed January 22, 2019 ordered that the defendants, named The 27 Group, Inc., Scotty Vanhawk aka Scotty Vanscoik and Katie Delacruz, to demolish the unsafe building and remove all of the garbage and debris at the property located at 415 Lake Shore Drive in Culver on or before February 28, 2019.
An appeal was filed by the defendants which resulted in an order for Culver Attorney Jim Clevenger to appear in the Court of Appeals of Indiana on behalf of the Town of Culver for an oral argument concerning the property which was scheduled for Monday, October 28.
A structural fire occurred on the property Wednesday, October 9.
Clevenger appeared Monday, October 28 at the Indiana Historical Society the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center to present the oral argument.
Clevenger informed the Culver Town Council on Tuesday that the appellate court affirmed the demolition. Zehner’s Excavating was previously approved for their bid on the demolition of the property which is expected to start in December.