PLYMOUTH -- Josh Walker, candidate for mayor of Plymouth, attended the candidacy filing of two new candidates on the Marshall County Democrats municipal ballot.
Walker was joined by fellow Democrat candidates Angie Rupchock-Schaefer (Plymouth City Council District 4 candidate), Jeff Houin (Plymouth City Councilmember and at Large candidate), and Shiloh Milner (Plymouth City Councilmember and candidate for District 3), as well as Indiana Congressional District 2 Vice Chair, Michelle Livinghouse.
Robert Listenberger, local Plymouth business owner, volunteer, and a board member on the City of Plymouth Park Board, is running for Plymouth City Council at Large.
Listenberger has years of local business and restaurant ownership experience and has built strong ties with community and small business leaders.
Alejandro Cortes is running for Plymouth City Council, District 1.
Cortez is a lifelong Plymouth resident and graduated from Plymouth High School.
Cortes is currently in his junior year of college at Indiana University South Bend where he is studying human resources management.
“Plymouth is a community with a vibrant and diverse culture. Robert and Alejandro are excellent additions to our ballot and will represent the residents of Plymouth well,” Walker said in a news release. “Thanks to ongoing organizing and community outreach, the ballot of Democrat candidates for the 2019 Plymouth municipal elections is stronger than we’ve seen in years. We’re seeing enthusiastic citizens step forward to get involved and be leaders in Plymouth, and I personally look forward to what we will accomplish together.”