On Tuesday, May 30th, 2023 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Marshall County Police were dispatched to a residence in the 10,000 block of Lincoln Highway for a male subject that said he was cut by a female subject and he was bleeding profusely. While officers were en route to the scene, central dispatch lost contact with the male. Officer Wozniak arrived on scene and located the male subject, Drew DeMask, laying on top of items in a cluttered garage with blood on one of his arms from a laceration. The officer rendered medical aid to him and assisted him from the garage until Plymouth EMS arrived on scene. During the investigation, it was found that this male had battered his significant other, who left the scene for safety. Drew suddenly became aggressive and began punching himself in the head, at which point he was detained and taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Plymouth for a mental health evaluation. It was found that he committed self-harm to himself after the incident with the female. After being examined at the hospital, he was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was processed for Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child under 16 years of age. His cash bond amount was set at $1,500. 

