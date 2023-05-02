On listed date and time Plymouth Police units were dispatched the area of the Mayflower Tavern reference a possible altercation. Drew DeMask was located in the alley behind 1029 W Jefferson St.  Mr. DeMask was argumentative with officers and was found to be intoxicated.  Mr. DeMask was yelling and screaming and would not comply with officer's commands.  Mr. DeMask was incarcerated at the Marshall County Jail.

