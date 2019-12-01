CULVER — Culver Redevelopment Commission met Monday, November 18. Members present were President Rich West, Vice-President Sally Ricciardi, Secretary Paul de Benedictus, and member Tom Yuhas. Culver Community School Corporation representative Karen Shuman and member Sue McIntruff were not present.
Director of Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council Debbie Palmer attended the Culver Redevelopment Commission meeting. She introduced herself to the members present prior to roll call as she is trying to get acquainted with leaders and members of the community.
Culver Town Manager Jonathan Leist gave an update during the meeting. Culver Beach Lodge renovations are proceeding as expected. Leist, West and Park Superintendent Amber Cowell meet with the project manager and construction crew on a bi-weekly basis for update reports.
Cavalier Park equipment will not be installed until all of the order is received in its entirety. Leist expects installation to begin March 31. The items on back order are not expected to ship until toward the end of February.
A public input session will be held prior to final determination by the Culver Town Council on what to do with 530 Ohio Street, the former Evil Czech Brewery. The property was acquired by the town earlier this year as a donation with some expenses involved including closing costs.
The Marshall County Crossroads Presentation was made in Indianapolis Tuesday, November 12. Winners will be announced on Thursday, December 5.
Zehner Excavating was approved by the Culver Town Council with the low bid for demolition of 415 Lake Shore Drive. “Because it was a commercial building, we are working with a licensed asbestos remediation company on the clean-up. It sounds like the soonest we can get started with IDEM is Wednesday, December 4. We are going to ask them if we can get started that Monday. Zehner will be ready to start December 2 if they will let us move it up a couple of days.” Zehner estimates it will take one to two weeks to complete the work.
Recent asbestos tests on the remainder of the building standing did not reveal asbestos. The debris that has already burned will be treated as though it could have asbestos in it per IDEM standards. Leist confirmed that a second, less costly asbestos remediation company was preferred than the one discussed during the council meeting earlier this month.
Culver Clerk Treasurer Karen Heim issue a notice last week that there are five Culver Redevelopment Commission seats open. Two are appointed by the council president (currently Ginny Bess Munroe) and the remaining three are appointed by the council to one-year terms.
The next meeting will be held Monday, December 16 at 5 p.m. in the Culver Town Hall.