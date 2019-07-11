AREA — Farmers must file a timely crop acreage report to maintain eligibility for USDA conservation, disaster assistance, crop insurance, safety net and farm loan programs. A crop acreage report documents all crops and their intended uses and is an important part of record keeping for your farm or ranch.
Call your USDA Farm Service Agency office today to set up an appointment. Producers who set up appointments before the July 15 deadline are considered timely filed, even if the appointment occurs after the deadline.
The deadline was extended to July 22 in the following states because of flooding and heavy moisture:
• Arkansas
• Illinois
• Indiana
• Iowa
• Kentucky
• Michigan
• Missouri
• Minnesota
• North Dakota
• Ohio
• Tennessee
• Wisconsin
For more information, visit: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/news-room/news-releases/2019/usda-extends-deadline-to-report-spring-seeded-crops-for-twelve-states