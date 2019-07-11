WARSAW – A Warsaw woman is dead and four people were injured – including two children – following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County on Wednesday evening.
Kosciusko County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Francis said Christopher Graber, 58, of Warsaw, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on U.S. 30 shortly before 6:30 p.m. and was slowing in the left lane to assist a motorist stopped in the westbound lanes.
As Graber slowed with his hazardous lights flashing, he was rear-ended by a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Amanda Hench, 32.
The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office pronounced Hench dead at the scene of blunt force trauma, according to Francis.
First responders had to extricate the Caravan’s front-seat passenger, 54-year-old Christine Hench, also of Warsaw. She suffered broken bones, Francis said in a news release.
A rear passenger in the van, 75-year-old Martha Paxton, suffered leg and facial injuries, Francis said.
Two other passengers in the van, a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy also suffered injuries. Francis said the girl suffered chest injuries, while the boy suffered unknown injuries. Neither child was identified.
All of the injured were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Graber was not injured in the collision.
Along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s office, the county’s fatal crash team, Warsaw police, Atwood Fire Department and Lutheran EMS responded to the scene.
Francis said the crash remains under investigation.