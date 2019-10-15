PLYMOUTH — One person is dead following a collision Tuesday afternoon outside Plymouth.
Marshall County sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gorny said officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 30 and Plymouth-Goshen Trail shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a collision between a semi and a passenger car.
Gorny said a Honda Accord was driving northbound on Plymouth-Goshen Trail and crossing U.S. 30 when it was struck by the eastbound semi.
One occupant in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene while another occupant was taken to Plymouth Municipal Airport and then flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
The second occupant’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Gorny said in a news release.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The names of the Honda’s driver and occupant have not been released. As well, the driver of the semi has also not been named.
Plymouth fire, police and EMS assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene.