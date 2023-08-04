On August 3, 2023 at approximately 4 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputy was requested to respond to a residence in the 17000 block of Birch Road in reference to an original report an animal complaint that later turned into a public disturbance of a male subject yelling obscenities in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a male subject identified as 36-year-old James Dawson II of Bourbon. James was found to be intoxicated by alcohol. During the deputy’s investigation, James communicated a threat to officers when the threat was to commit a forcible felony with a deadly weapon. James resisted officers before being taken into custody. James was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Intimidation – Level 5 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor, Public Intoxication – Class B Misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct - Class B Misdemeanor. Marshall
Dawson arrested on multiple charges
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Dawson arrested on multiple charges
- Arroyo arrested on Fulton County Warrant
- Bobb arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement
- Morgan arrested for OWI
- Elkhart County Purdue Extension offers educational program on Staying Scam Safe
- Potawatomi Wildlife Park End of Summer Bash
- Spirit of Triton marching band and color guard 2023 preview
- Young, Colleagues highlight successful passage of Chips Permitting Bill in the Senate NDAA
Most Popular
Articles
- Barnett arrested on Warrant following investigation of Domestic / Child Exchange Dispute
- Manns arrested after traffic stop
- 10-month-old flown to Chicago for burns
- Indiana passes Senate Bill 161 on unlawful surveillance
- Humes arrested on multiple charges
- Miller arrested after domestic disturbance
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Everly arrested for Child Solicitation and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Two men arrested for aggravated battery
- 911 call leads to arrest of Roark for Strangulation and Battery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.