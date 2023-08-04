On August 3, 2023 at approximately 4 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputy was requested to respond to a residence in the 17000 block of Birch Road in reference to an original report an animal complaint that later turned into a public disturbance of a male subject yelling obscenities in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a male subject identified as 36-year-old James Dawson II of Bourbon. James was found to be intoxicated by alcohol. During the deputy’s investigation, James communicated a threat to officers when the threat was to commit a forcible felony with a deadly weapon. James resisted officers before being taken into custody. James was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Intimidation – Level 5 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor, Public Intoxication – Class B Misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct - Class B Misdemeanor. Marshall 

