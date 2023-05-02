On Saturday April 29th, 2023, at approximately 10:07 p.m.. Detective 1st.Sgt. Nicholas Laffoon was working DUI patrol on U.S. 30 near Tulip Rd., west of Plymouth. During this time, he observed a white SUV traveling east at this location that appeared to be driving erratically. After following the vehicle for a short distance, a traffic stop was made at U.S. 30 near Queen Rd. During the traffic stop, Leslie A. Davison, age 57 of South Bend, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. During the investigation, probable cause was found that Mr. Davison had operated a vehicle while intoxicated. 

