On August 31, 2023, Frank Davis was arrested for a theft. Between $750 to $50,000 that occurred on August 25, 2023. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail.
hot
Davis arrested for Theft
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Davis arrested for Theft
- Moyotl arrested for Operator Never Licensed - Prior and warrant
- Dunston arrested after traffic stop
- Ballistic Brent Myers to wrestle down 40 tacos at Mila’s Mini Market
- Azzam arrested for Battery
- Ferree arrested for Domestic Battery, Strangulation
- Plymouth scratches out a win over Wawasee
- Greene arrested on multiple charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Two women arrested after fight
- Perry arrested on multiple charges
- McCarty IV revived with Narcan, arrested on multiple charges
- Bowman arrested following accident
- Terrones arrested after traffic stop
- Greene arrested on multiple charges
- Beamon arrested at Pretzels Inc following 911 call
- Rockies overwhelmed by Columbia City
- Mitchell arrested for warrants and booked with additional charge
- Ferree arrested for Domestic Battery, Strangulation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.