MARSHALL COUNTY — David Tanner, 55, and Daniel Tanner, 52, both of Marshall County, were charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County. It is alleged that Daniel Tanner, a Nurse Practitioner, owned and operated Concierge Medicine and employed his brother David Tanner as a nurse, despite David’s nursing license having been indefinitely suspended since 2005. It is further alleged that during the times that Daniel was out of the office, David practiced as a nurse at Concierge Medicine by examining patients, taking vital signs, recommending medications, providing medical opinions, evaluating and diagnosing patients, and prescribing medication using Daniel’s DEA number.
David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
