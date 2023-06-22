MARSHALL COUNTY — David Tanner, 55, and Daniel Tanner, 52, both of Marshall County, were charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County. It is alleged that Daniel Tanner, a Nurse Practitioner, owned and operated Concierge Medicine and employed his brother David Tanner as a nurse, despite David’s nursing license having been indefinitely suspended since 2005. It is further alleged that during the times that Daniel was out of the office, David practiced as a nurse at Concierge Medicine by examining patients, taking vital signs, recommending medications, providing medical opinions, evaluating and diagnosing patients, and prescribing medication using Daniel’s DEA number.

