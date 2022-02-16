Mark your calendar for “Date Night with Kristin and Danny” at Plymouth Community Church on Friday Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The couple are a viral sensation promoting their faith through “living loudly, loving radically, and laughing uncontrollably”.
Event coordinator Tara Judd said they are from Indianapolis and described them as a, “young, God-loving couple”. The couple tackles the challenges of marriage through humor.
Singles, dating, engaged and married couples are all welcome to attend. “We all are in relationships of some sort.” Cost is $40 which reserves two seats, regardless of the relationship. “How can we just dive in together and try to find healthy ways on what God has called us to do in relationships?”
Members of the community are welcome, the event is not exclusive to Plymouth Community Church members.
The event will focus on making marriage intentional with Jesus Christ as first and true love.
Participants will be guided through Biblical teaching to learn how to fight for each other rather than with each other.
Seating is limited. Tickets are still available. “We want to pack the house.” A dessert buffet will be provided during intermission. Childcare is available for $5.
Find out more about God’s design for a healthy marriage as detailed in scripture by registering at plymouthcommunitychurch.org.
Plymouth Community Church is located at 11802 Lincoln Highway, Plymouth, IN. They worship every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Email pcc@plymouthcommunitychurch.org or call 574-540-2317 with questions.
Photo Provided: Event Coordinators Steve and Jami Holm.
“Allow God to be seen in your marriage. When others look at you and your spouse, They don’t see how hard you worked or how hard your spouse worked to make your marriage better; they see how you let God work in you. Now He is shining bright and He is what can be seen by others! To God be the glory!!!”
-- Steve and Jami