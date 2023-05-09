BATON ROUGE, LA—Danielle Gilbert of Bremen, Indiana, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gilbert was initiated at Purdue University.
Danielle Gilbert of Bremen inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
