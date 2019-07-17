MARSHALL COUNTY — Director of Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Clyde Avery warns of high heat for people and pets through Saturday, July 20.
Avery released an excessive heat watch Wednesday morning which was updated by Wednesday afternoon.
Avery released the following:
An excessive heat warning will go into effect beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday and continue through 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued an "Excessive Heat Warning" for most of North and Central Indiana, replacing the previous "Excessive Heat Watch" that was issued earlier today.
An "Excessive Heat Warning" means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions.
Afternoon to early evening temperatures from Thursday through Saturday will be in the 90's with heat indices from around 100 to 110 degrees. The hottest indices are expected on Friday and Saturday.
Take precautions if you must work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of water. Avoid caffeine and beverages containing alcohol.
IMPACTS:
Heat illnesses likely for those spending prolonged periods outside or in non-air conditioned locations.
Prolonged heat is most dangerous for young children and the elderly.
Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
If possible, avoid strenuous activity outdoors. If you must work outdoors, try to do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Drink plenty of water regularly and often even if you do not feel thirsty.
If at all possible, stay indoors, preferably in an air-conditioned room. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine.
Some municipalities may open cooling centers.
Check on relatives, friends, and neighbors.
PETS:
Avery emphasized, “Never leave a pet in a vehicle even with the window cracked. Internal temperatures can rise rapidly and pets can succumb to heat stroke in a short period of time.”
Provide them with plenty of fresh water and change it out every few hours.
Provide them with a shaded area where they can escape the sun when they are outside.
Avoid walking them on hot pavement as it can lead to severe burns on their sensitive paw pads.
Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool, not all dogs are good swimmers.
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency is located at 112 W. Jefferson Street, Room 207, Plymouth. Avery can be reached by calling 574-936-3740 or by emailing ema@co.marshall.in.us.