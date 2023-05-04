On May 2, 2023 at approximately 6:27 p.m., Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to Economy Inn in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival it was found that Jonathan Dalton had a warrant for the charge of felony domestic battery. He was taken into custody and transported to Marshall County Jail where was was booked on the warrant.
hot
Dalton arrested on Warrant
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Rohr booked for Warrant Service, Resisting Law Enforcement
- Manns arrested on Warrant
- Dalton arrested on Warrant
- Young, Wicker introduce TORNADO Act to improve Severe Weather Forecasting
- Bohacek releases statement about balancing the state budget and cutting taxes
- Minnesota woman booked for Possession
- Compton and Listenberger advance to November’s General Election to compete to be Plymouth’s next mayor
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
Most Popular
Articles
- Minnesota woman booked for Possession
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
- Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- Moyer arrested on warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Williams arrested for Invasion of Privacy, Violated No Contact Order
- Manns arrested on Warrant
- Compton and Listenberger advance to November’s General Election to compete to be Plymouth’s next mayor
- Hardesty and Clemons booked for multiple charges
- Dalton arrested on Warrant
- MCSD, Argos Fire, EMS, and Argos Police Department respond to three vehicle crash on US 31 and SR 10 intersection
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.