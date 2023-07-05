On June 29, 2023 at approximately 8:42 p.m., Officers with Plymouth Police Department were dispatched to 2535 North Michigan Street in reference to a trespass. While en route to the address it was noted that the suspect had left the premises and went south on Michigan Street. Officers were able to locate the suspect and upon investigation, Chasity Dalton was transported to Marshall County Jail where she was lodged for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, and Theft.
Dalton arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Hypodermic Syringe, and Theft
