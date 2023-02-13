Director of Culver Youth Club Brian Carver and Board Member Bill Githens requested funds for 2022 and 2023 in the amount of $6,000 for each year and provided the Marshall County Commissioners with an update on the club during the regular meeting held on Monday, February 6.
Culver Youth Club requested donations, updates Commissioners
- Jamie Fleury
