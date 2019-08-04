CULVER -- Guests gathered Saturday, July 27 in honor of Dr. Michael F. Deery at the Vandalia Train Depot. July 27, 2019 was declared by proclamation as ‘Dr. Michael F. Deery Day’ to honor his many years of service to the community.
State of Indiana
Town of Culver
PROCLAMATION
To All To Whom These Presents May Come, Greetings:
WHEREAS, in 1962, Dr. Deery graduated from Marian College and, in 1965 he graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine, and
WHEREAS, he was commissioned as a Navy lieutenant commander in the United States Public Health Service and served for two years on Indian reservations in Minnesota and North Dakota, and along with his wife Judy, moved to Culver in 1968 to practice medicine at the Lakeshore Clinic, and
WHEREAS, he also served as the physician, along with Dr. Warren Reiss, at Culver Academies for 38 years, as well as the medical director for Culver-Union Township Emergency Medical Service, Millers Merry Manor in Culver and Plymouth, and medical director for St. Joseph Health Center in Plymouth,
WHEREAS, he has promoted health and wellness through his care for countless members of our community and surrounding areas, and he continues to lead by his example to help people however he can, and
WHEREAS, Dr. Deery is retiring from 51 years of service as a primary care physician, and the Town of Culver is grateful for his dedication and care of its residents;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ginny Bess Munroe, council president of the Town of Culver do hereby proclaim July 27, 2019
Dr. Michael Deery Day
I urge all citizens of Culver to join me by showing Dr. Deery our heartfelt gratitude. Further, I encourage all citizens to continue the work of Dr. Deery’s example.
In Testimony Whereof, I hereto set my hand and cause to be affixed the official seal of office. Proclaimed at the Town of Culver Indiana this 22nd day of July, 2019.