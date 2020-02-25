CULVER — Culver Town Council will meet for a special session Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall in Culver located at 200 East Washington Street.
The purpose of the special session is for a Board of Finance presentation on the state of the town’s finances.
Members of the Culver Town Council are President Ginny Bess Munroe, Vice President Bill Githens, Bill Cleavenger, Richard “Rich” West, and Sally Ricciardi.
Contact information for council members can be found online at townofculver.org.
As stated on the website www.townofculver.org:
Citizen input is scheduled as an agenda item at every regular meeting. Patrons may either attend meetings to voice concerns or send correspondence to; Town Hall, 200 East Washington St., Culver, IN., 46511.
Immediate concerns should be directed to Town Hall by calling 574-842-3140 or Culver Clerk-Treasurer Karen Heim at kheim@townofculver.org.
If you want to be added to the email list for receiving agendas, please contact Culver Clerk Treasurer Karen Heim at kheim@townofculver.org.
Please subscribe to the Pilot News daily for detailed coverage of Marshall County meetings. County coverage will be printed in our weekly publications as space allows. Call 574-936-3101 and ask for Shanda Smalley to subscribe.