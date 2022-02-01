Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe shared through Culver’s LISTSERV Town Gown and Lake (TGL) that Culver Town Council President Bill Githens has issued a snow emergency for the Town of Culver effective from 12 a.m. (midnight ) Wednesday morning through Friday until 6 p.m.
Residents of Culver and those visiting Culver must avoid parking on the designated snow emergency route. Vehicles parked on the snow emergency route may be towed.
Crews in Culver plan to begin plowing Wednesday morning as early as 3 a.m. / 4 a.m. They plan to plow late in to the evening Wednesday and start early again Thursday.
Moving vehicles off streets enables the trucks to clear the roads more efficiently. Please park cars in your driveways, garages and off the road.
A Marshall County Highway Department plow vehicle and operator will be on-site to assist Emergency Medical Services when the Town of Culver’s plows are not operating. This will ensure that emergency vehicles can access any location if needed.
The following roads are part of the emergency route. Please keep vehicles off of these streets.
•Academy Road (from Slate Street to the town limits)
•College Avenue (from Slate Street to Lake Shore Drive)
•Jefferson Street (from Main Street to SR17)
•Lake Shore Drive (from Slate Street to SR10)
•Main Street (from Chadwick Shore to Lake Shore Drive)
•Mill Street (from Main Street to State Road 17)
•Ohio Street (from South Main Street to Lake Shore Drive)
•School Street (from Lake Shore Drive to SR 10 and 17)
•Slate Street (from Mill Street to Academy Road)