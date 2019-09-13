CULVER — Look out Dorothy, the annual scarecrow contest is just around the corner.
Residents, businesses, extended families, groups and organizations are all welcome to participate.
The entry fee is $10 per scarecrow which includes the frame. There is no limit to how many scarecrows you may enter in the competition.
Pick up a registration form and and scarecrow frame from Amy Overmyer Jessen at Overmyer Water located at 114 E. Jefferson St., Culver.
Scarecrows must be installed and displayed by no later than Wednesday, October 2 by 5 p.m.
Winners receive bragging rights and a ribbon.