CULVER — Director of the Culver Food Pantry Dennis Lewandowski was presented with an award for his years of service at the meeting held Mon., May 20. The group shared, “We praise the Lord for your service and we want to present you with this plaque of appreciation.”
Lewandowski has been the Director of the Culver Food Pantry program for 6 years. He took over that program from Leroy Bean, the previous Director who also did an outstanding job during his tenure. This position is comparable to a full time job. However; it is an unpaid position, in which Dennis has readily volunteered his time, expertise and service. The Culver Food Pantry operates under the auspices of the Culver Community Council of Churches. That organization consists of nine (9) churches in and around the Culver area.
His duties include completing the order from the USDA and South Bend Food Bank and compile inventory. Lewandowski maintains compliance with all State and Federal regulations including filing the proper documentation, processing inspections and maintaining order records.
Dennis picks up bread and other donations from Park-N-Shop 2 to 3 times a week and often negotiates with them for the good of the pantry. He also picks up items from the Thrift Shop and local churches.
Above the requirements of his position, Lewandowski also delivers bread to the Pathfinders home in Culver, he opens up the pantry for families who are in dire need of resources, and he had delivered food to those experiences a crisis who are in need.
Lewandowski treats the pantry patrons with respect, kindness, and compassion.
If he knows of a particular need a patron has, he will do what he can to meet that need. Jesus Christ asks us to feed the hungry as he did and to treat others as we would want to be treated. Lewandowski is doing just that.
