CULVER — Trent Bennet and Rose Workman of the Culver Lake Fest Committee approached the Culver Town Council during the regularly held meeting Tuesday, June 25, to request special event permits for the festival which will take place from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21.
The board approved the committee’s request for a beer garden to be catered by the Culver Coffee Company on Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Chief Wayne Bean agreed to assign two off-duty officers to provide security.
A portion of Lake Shore Drive will be closed temporarily on Sunday, July 21 to accommodate the annual classic car show.
