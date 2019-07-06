CULVER — Dr. Michael Deery recently retired from 51 years of service as a Primary Care Physician, but he has no intention of retiring from his service to others.
He plans to volunteer and said, “I feel like serving others is my purpose in life.”
Several open houses were held in honor of Deery to celebrate his accomplishment and share memories.
Deery shared with a smile, “The people I cared for were not only my patients, they are my friends and they are my family.”
Deery attributed his religious upbringing in the Catholic faith to choosing his life-long profession.
“I wanted to serve the Lord and help other people with my abilities.”
Deery attended and graduated from Marion College and Indiana University.
He worked in a health office on an Indian reservation in North Dakota before relocating to Culver to practice primary medical care.
Deery shared, “I specifically looked for a town with a lake.”
Deery spoke fondly of Culver as his home.
“I am very happy here. Culver is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. It’s a safe community and the people here are great.”
Deery and his wife Judy had six children.
Deery plans to spend some of his retirement golfing, painting and riding his bike.
