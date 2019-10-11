Culver Blessings in a Backpack program

Participants who registered for BOLT for Blessings to benefit the Culver Blessings in a Backpack program gathered together on Saturday morning in front of Main Street Studio. The fun run / walk is the biggest fundraiser for the program annually. Blessings in a Backpack provides food for food insecure families throughout the academic school year. This summer, Laura Spensley led volunteers to provide food for families through summer. Hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, or any vacation. Contact Marian McCuen for more information on how you can get involved at mlmccuen@hotmail.com.

CULVER — Packing dates for Culver ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ 2019-2020 academic school year are set.
Packing dates are: November 7, December 15, January 9, February 6, March 5, April 16, and May 7.
Packing takes place at the Culver Elementary School cafeteria. Enter by the Culver Boys and Girls Club door on the south side of the school.
More information can be obtained by contacting volunteer coordinator Marian McCuen at mlmccuen@hotmail.com
 

