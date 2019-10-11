featured
Culver's Blessings in a Back Pack packing dates set
CULVER — Packing dates for Culver ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ 2019-2020 academic school year are set.
Packing dates are: November 7, December 15, January 9, February 6, March 5, April 16, and May 7.
Packing takes place at the Culver Elementary School cafeteria. Enter by the Culver Boys and Girls Club door on the south side of the school.
More information can be obtained by contacting volunteer coordinator Marian McCuen at mlmccuen@hotmail.com.
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
