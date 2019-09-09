CULVER -- Share your photos with us at the Culver Citizen of all things agricultural for a chance to be featured in our ‘Ag-nificent’ Agriculture photo feature.
We loved your photos of Lake Maxinkuckee for ‘Max’imum Beauty and would love to see more of Culver and surrounding areas through your eyes.
Please feel free to include livestock and pets, harvesting, or scenic views.
Please email photos in actual size so that they are large enough to reprint.
Email photo submissions to Jamie Fleury Editor at jfleury@thepilotnews.com.
Thank you for your participation!