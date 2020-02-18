CULVER — The Culver Town Council approved overtime for the Culver Police Department until two officers could be hired. Culver Police Chief Wayne Bean reported that two officers are leaving.
The Culver Police Department is accepting applications for the position of a full-time Deputy Marshal for the Town of Culver, Indiana, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Applicants must be at least 21 years of age or older with no felony convictions and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy certified applicants are also accepted. Salary range will be from $43,680 to $50,122 annually, plus benefits.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Mailed applications must be postmarked on or before Friday, March 13.
Applications can be found online at townofculver.org. and in.gov. Applications can be printed from www.townofculver.org/employment.