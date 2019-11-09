CULVER — Culver Park Superintendent Amber Cowell welcomes all to a free Thanksgiving celebration Sunday, November 17. The event is open to individuals and families. People of all ages are welcome to partake of free pizza and craft.
Due to beach lodge renovations, the event will be held in the cafeteria at the Culver Elementary School. Doors will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and participants are welcome to come and go as they please.
Cowell said, “The idea is just to have people come in and have fun doing a craft and having some pizza with family and friends.”
Participants of any age are invited to paint and decorate a wooden turkey sponsored by the Main Street Studio. Heather Weidner will be on-site to help young artists use the hot glue gun.
Registration for the event should be emailed to Cowell at park@townofculver.org with number of attendees.
Cowell is excited about working where she grew up. Cowell is a graduate of Culver Academies. She graduated from Centre College located in Danville, KY with a Liberal Arts Degree in Environmental Studies. Now the superintendent, Cowell has worked for the Culver Union Township Park since she was 15 years old. “We were cleaning out the office in the beach lodge and I found my original application.” Cowell said with a smile.