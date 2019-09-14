PLYMOUTH – A Culver man who was arrested along with his wife in March for allegedly dealing marijuana was sentenced to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty in August to selling Oxycodone.
Specifically, Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen gave Albert L. Graham Sr., 54, a 10-year sentence after Graham pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug.
As part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, the judge ordered Graham to serve nine years in prison and suspended one year. The judge also ordered Graham to serve one year on probation once he is released.
Charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
According to court documents:
Police arrested Bryte A. Graham, 45, Albert Graham’s wife, on March 7 at her home after officers with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the Starke County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the couple’s residence in the 16000 block of 18B Road about an hour and a half after her husband was arrested in the parking lot of a Plymouth gas station.
Officers found nearly seven ounces of marijuana and 38 methadone pills during a search of the home. The marijuana was inside a safe in the couple’s bedroom. It was packaged in “numerous” bags and labeled with the marijuana’s strain and its weight, according to court papers.
Officers also found a digital scale as well as a ledger listing recent prices, weights, people’s names and how much the person owed the couple.
Five juveniles were inside the home when officers arrived to serve the search warrant. The court papers don’t list the juveniles’ ages or if they were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Albert Graham’s charge stems from him allegedly selling 20 Oxycodone pills for $120 in December to UNIT officers or an informant working with them at a motel on Plymouth’s north side, according to court documents.
Albert Graham pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony, which has a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. The average sentence is 17.5 years.
The prosecutor’s office charged Bryte Graham with dealing marijuana, possession of a narcotic and maintaining a common nuisance.
The most serious charges against her are the marijuana dealing and methadone possession charges. Each is a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years if found guilty. The average sentence is three years.
Bryte Graham has submitted a plea agreement in connection with the case, but it has not yet been approved by the prosecutor’s office, according to court records. A guilty plea hearing has not been scheduled. The terms of the proposed plea agreement were not available.
A published telephone listing for Bryte Graham could not be found. She could not be reached for comment.
Albert Graham’s earliest possible release date is in December 2025, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.