CULVER — The 36th annual Culver Lake Fest launched Friday evening.
The early worm gets the fish Saturday morning at the Public Landing on West Shore. Registration starts at 5:30 a.m. for the Family Fishing Derby which officially starts at 6:30 a.m. and concludes at 12:30 p.m with the official weigh-in at the East Pavilion via the Courtesy Pier at the east end of the park.
The Culver Lion’s will be offering their traditional pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. at the train depot. Food, art, crafts, commercial booths, laser tags and games will be open throughout the day.
Registration for Fun Run & Walk opens at 7 a.m. at the Culver Beach Lodge.
The Culver Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parade registration begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of Slate St. and College St. The parade begins at 10 a.m. featuring the Culver Woodcraft Drum and Bugle Corps’ as Parade Marshal. The corps’ is celebrating 100 years.
Kids games start at 12 (noon) starting with a sidewalk chalk drawing contest at the beach. The penny find starts at 12:40 p.m. followed by the Limbo contest at 1:20 p.m. The turtle and frog race will begin at 2 p.m. will be held in the grass by the East Pavilion (don’t fro-get to bring your own frog and turtle). The watermelon eating contest will follow the races starting at 2:40 p.m. in the east pavilion. Medals will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each age group competing.
The Sand Volleyball Tournament will be held on the court east of the Beach Lodge started at 12:30 p.m. Registration starts at 12 p.m. (noon).
Main Street Studio is hosting ‘I am an Artist’ at the Train Depot at 1 p.m.
The Fireman’s Waterfall Contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Culver Fire Department Building.
The 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will be held at the basketball court starting at 6 p.m. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m.
Live entertainment will begin at the Damore Amphitheater at 4 p.m. featuring ‘Ignition Brass’. Derek James Band will be featured from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Valerie Ingle will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Last but not least, ‘Pablos Great Revenge’ will provide the fireworks pre-show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A beer garden will be hosted by Culver Coffee Company during the concerts. No outside beverages will be permitted within the enclosure.
The night will end with a fireworks display by Mad Bombers Fireworks starting at 10 p.m.
Sunday
The Culver Lion’s Club will offer their pancake and sausage breakfast at the train depot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
A community church service will be offered at the Damore Amphitheater at 8:30 a.m.
The Classic Car Show, sponsored by Shade Masters, will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude with trophies awarded at 3 p.m.
Food, art, crafts, commercial booths, laser tags and games will be open from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
The Lake Fest Gravel Bike Ride will meet at the Lighthouse at 9:45 a.m. with the ride concluding at 12 p.m. (noon).
Registration for the Corn Hole Tournament will begin at 11 a.m. at the basketball courts at the west end of the park. The tournament will begin at 12 p.m. (noon).