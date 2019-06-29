CULVER — Culver Kiwanian Laura Spensley collected donations at the intersection of Lake Shore Avenue and Academy Road Saturday.
Though Kiwanis used to distribute peanuts as a thank you for the donation, this year the organization distributed pens.
Pen Day (replacing Peanut Day) is one of the club’s major fundraisers every year.
The 22nd charity golf scramble will take place on Friday, July 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Pretty Lake Golf Course.
Lunch will be provided and served at the Sand Trap Bar & Grille.
Golf teams are $300 per team of 4 golfers or $75 each golfer.
The entry fee covers 18 holes of golf, food, soft drinks, awards reception, and door prizes.
The deadline for submitting team entry forms is Friday, July 5.
Contact John Spensley by calling 734-260-6282 or by emailing him at spensley.john@gmail.com
Tickets are on sale now for the annual raffle at the Culver Lake Festival with a Weber Grill and a Yeti Cooler as first prize.
Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25.
Winners will be announced after the Lake Fest 2019 fireworks, though the winner need not be present to win.
Financial contributions from the fundraisers support four-year scholarships, Culver Boys and Girls Club, Culver Community High School After Prom, Culver Youth Sports, Culver Community High School Professional Association, Winter’s Scholarships, Riley Hospital, Holiday Baskets, and the Culver Community Elementary School Character Club.
More information about joining the organization or making a donation can be obtained by contacting Donna Baker at 574-298-4392 or emailing her at donna22202@att.net.
Interested parties may also contact Barb Johnson at 574-356-6210.