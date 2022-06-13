The Culver Farmers’ Outdoor Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Pavilion in the Culver Town Park. Shown in photo: Chad Gard and Xenia Czifrik at the Tuesday Market last week.
Culver Farmers Market Summer Season in Full Swing
- Jamie Fleury
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
