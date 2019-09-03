Dear Third Grade Students at Culver Elementary School,
I enjoyed seeing the excitement on your faces as you searched through your new dictionaries Friday afternoon.
I love to write and I love to read!
I absolutely love words! I do a lot of reading and writing for my job as the Editor of the Culver Citizen.
Just as Mrs. Winters shared with you that up until now your education focused on learning how to read, you will now be reading to learn.
I would love to have you share your favorite word and the definition of that word with us at the Culver Citizen.
With your parents’ permission, please email me your favorite word, the definition of that word found in your new dictionary, and why you chose your word.
Please include your name so that we can share your favorite words with our readers in a future edition of the Culver Citizen.
My email address is jfleury@thepilotnews.com.
For anyone who does not have access to email, please feel free to use the form below and return it to Mrs. Tharp or Mrs. Cultice and I will pick them up from the school.
Please email me your favorite word and its definition, or return the form to your teacher, by Thursday, September 5.
Have fun with your new dictionaries and have fun ‘reading to learn’!
Name:
Word:
Definition:
Why I chose my word: