Update from Culver Park Superintendent Amber Cowell: The Beach Lodge will be undergoing construction starting mid-June.
The Beach Lodge will still be open to the public downstairs for concessions and public restrooms during beach season.
However, the main floor of the Beach Lodge will no longer be accessible to the public starting June 16th.
This means all park classes (yoga, zumba, card club, and flash fitness) will no longer take place on the main floor of the Beach Lodge.
