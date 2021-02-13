The Marshall County Sheriff`s Department obtained a criminal report of a burglary / theft, which occurred at the Riverview Community Church, located on State Road 110, within Marshall County, Indiana on February 11, 2021. The Marshall County Sheriff`s Department obtained information that Brock J. Croussore allegedly was the person that had broken into the Riverview Community Church. A joint investigation, with the Fulton County Sheriff`s Department and Rochester Police Department lead to evidence leading to locate Brock J. Croussore for the investigation.
On Friday, Feb. 12, Brock J. Croussore was located and interviewed. Brock J. Croussore was arrested for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony and booked into the Marshall County Jail.
Readers are reminded that charging information supported by an affidavit of probable cause is merely an allegation that a crime has been committed and that there is only probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. They are presumed innocent throughout the proceedings and are entitled to be represented by counsel and entitled to a trial by jury at which the State is obligated to provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt before a judgment of guilt may be made.