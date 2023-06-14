On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at approximately 7:17 p.m., Marshall County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a two vehicle collision between a Semi Tractor Trailer and a passenger car at the US 6 and Tamarack Road intersection. When Officers arrived on scene, it was determined that a 2013 Peterbilt being driven by 62 year old, Efrain Romero, was heading west on US 6. A 2016 Toyota Rav 4, which was being driven by 16 year old, Nadia Stetler, was stopped at the stop sign on Tamarack Road. The driver of the Toyota attempted to cross over US 6, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The collision caused the Semi Tractor to run off the roadway on the south side of US 6 and the Toyota came to rest south of US 6 on Tamarack Road. The driver of the Toyota was treated for minor abrasions, but released to family. The driver of the Semi refused medical treatment at the scene. The two vehicles were towed by Reichert & Knepp Towing. Marshall County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Walkerton Police Department, Walkerton EMS, and Polk Township Fire Department.
Crash News Release from Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
