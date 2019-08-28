PLYMOUTH – In a surprising and cowardly turn, the Plymouth Board of Works on Monday officially approved a resolution surrendering the city to ghouls and ghosts in late October.
The BOW said the spirits of darkness and their associated grim gang will officially rule the municipality from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Mayor Mark Senter was unavailable for comment on the obviously frightful news that the city will be crippled with an overrun of the undead.
“(The) month of October is drawing near, bringing with it crisp Fall nights, colorful leaves, and thoughts of winter,” the resolution reads. “(The) the end of said month historically brings with it a host of younger citizens parading along the streets of the City of Plymouth dressed and ghosts, goblins, witches, clowns, and other frightful creatures (and) … said younger citizens have in the past gone from door-to-door collecting treats, goodies, and surprises from those who leave their house lights on, thereby engaging in the holiday known far and wide as Halloween (and) … said practice is long established in the City of Plymouth and should continue.”
The Plymouth Board of Works without a shred of bravery approved the bleak resolution unanimously – including City Attorney Sean Surrisi’s ghastly annual stipulation that the resolution is “rain or shine.”
In something of an ominous twist, the city attorney, generally known for his decorum, cackled slightly at his weather pronouncement.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the city will respond in late October.
Both police Chief Dave Bacon and fire Chief Rod Miller were present for the meeting. Neither commented, however, because both were presumably in stunned silence at the board of works’ decision.
As well, the BOW approved Plymouth Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Connie Holzwart’s request to close Michigan Street, between Washington and LaPorte streets, for its annual trick-or-treat event 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The street closure is for 12:45 p.m. until 3:15 p.m.
Holzwart had also requested the closure of West LaPorte Street, between North Michigan and North Center streets, for the event, but the board or works turned that request down.
Both Miller and Bacon cited the need to leave the street open for first responders in case of an emergency.