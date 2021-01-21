YSC Gear - Yoder’s Sports Center is closing.
Jeremy and Amanda Price are at peace with their decision to close the store; but advocate for local support for small businesses in the hope that the pandemic will not close one more storefront.
Jeremy and Amanda emphasized the importance of shopping local to sustain small businesses in the rural community they call home and love.
In stock items are being discounted up to 50% off store-wide while supplies last through their last day which is Saturday, Feb. 13.
Jeremy will continue to offer screen printing services. Call 574-936-2440 for details.
