Due to the pandemic that is now occurring, Indiana Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is proud to release a COVID-19 Visual Communication Card for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing population. We feel this card will be helpful to those in the community, medical teams and staff, testing sites, etc., as well as, any agency or individual that has contact with this population. The COVID -19 Visual Communication Card could also be of benefit to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities or others in the disability community, and we encourage sharing with any agencies or individuals that would benefit from this resource.
Two versions of the card are available to download below, and are also available on the Indiana Family and Social Services COVID-19, Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services COVID-19and DHHS webpages.
Content for this card was initially developed by the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Additional elements were also used with permission by the Wisconsin Council on Physical Disabilities.