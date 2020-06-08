AREA — The Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced that the second phase of the COVID-19 Response Program is now open.
Proposals are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, 2020. However, we encourage you to submit during normal business hours as there will be no technical support available past 4 p.m ET. Final applications are due by Sunday, July 19, with funding awards planned for the week of August 9.
Proposal submission will be collected via the new Electronic Grants Management System (eGMS). A variety of resources are available to help prepare a proposal including:
- The scoring process overview document;
- A recorded webinar and a step-by-step guide that walks new users through eGMS;
- A best practice document that includes a full-time equivalent (FTE) calculation sheet to assist with low-to-moderate income (LMI) eligibility determinations; and
- A recording of the June 4 webinar and PowerPoint presentation.
All of these resources and information can be found at www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm. If you have specific questions on this phase of the program, contact the Community Liaison for your region.