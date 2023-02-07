Indianapolis (February 7) - In late 2021, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) awarded COVID-19 Impact Grants totaling just under $600,000 to six nonprofit organizations to assist Indiana’s low-income communities in their service areas to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic. The work supported by these awards continued through June 2022.

