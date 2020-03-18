STARKE COUNTY—In light of the declaration of a National Emergency related to the spread of the infectious COVID-19 virus, the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Public Health, and out of concern for the health and safety of the general public utilizing the judicial system of Starke Circuit Court and the Starke County Clerk, Judge Kim Hall has filed a petition with the Indiana Supreme Court seeking the issuance of an Emergency Order to suspend all Jury Trials and to continue all non-essential civil and criminal hearings, effective immediately.
A review of this policy will occur on or before Friday, April 17, with the Indiana Supreme Court.
For additional information or questions call the Court at 574-772-9146 or visit the Court's website.
The press release was issued on Tuesday, March 17 and as of Wednesday, March 18, this was the most recent information available. More details will be shared as soon as they become apparent.