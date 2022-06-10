MARSHALL COUNTY — The Courthouse Rededication Ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, June 11th at 11 a.m. marking the 150th anniversary of the Marshall County Courthouse. The ceremony will be held on the East Steps of the Courthouse. In the event of inclement weather, the observance will be held within the Marshall County Circuit Court Chambers.
Marshall County Historian Kurt West Garner will welcome guests with a Recitation of Records from June 11, 1872.
Timothy Pletcher of Plymouth-Kilwinning Lodge No. 149 representing the Very Reverend John William Houghton, descendant of John W. Houghton - Marshall County Recorder 1866-1874, will offer prayer and the Masonic Ceremony of Rededication.
Additional remarks given by President of the Marshall County Commissioners Kevin Overmyer, President of the Marshall County Council Mandy Campbell and Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Curtis D. Palmer.
Linda Starr will lead “Back Home Again in Indiana.”