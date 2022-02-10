MARSHALL COUNTY— The Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board is considering where would be the best places to add canoe and kayak launches along the Yellow River. At their last meeting, County Trustee Terry Borggren reported from the Yellow River Canoe/Kayak Launch Committee about potential areas to put access points.
The Yellow River has 37.07 nautical miles between S.R. 106 and the launch site in Shumaker Westside Park in Bremen and the launch site at County Line Rd. (1200 E.) between Marshall and Starke. Along the river, there are 23 bridges that could potentially be canoe/kayak launch sites.
The Canoe/Kayak Launch Committee tried to narrow down which of the bridges would be best. They considered whether there was space on the road for a river access right-of-way and if the county already owned property around the bridge. Another criterium was float time.
They narrowed it down to four picks. Of those, Hickory Rd. was the committee’s top choice. Board member Dick Markley approved of the plan. “When they had the Blueberry Canoe Races, everybody set in there. That’s the path you’re seeing. That’s become a good place to launch canoes or kayaks, either one to come on south to Plymouth.”
Starke Co. is also planning on adding an access points along the river. At this point last year, JPR Engineering did a feasibility study for the county to build five launches. The study alone cost $5,000. The price for putting in launches was estimated to be approximately $139,902.
Borggren is looking into funding options for Marshall. Like Starke, a feasibility study would cost $5,000. However, options exist for the two counties to receive grant money together. “When I talked to the highway superintendent… they were over the top as far as wanting to cooperate,” he reported.
The suggestion was also made to consider launch points along the Tippecanoe River, something that the board may discuss at future meetings.