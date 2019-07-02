PLYMOUTH -- The Marshall County Democrat Party continued filing candidates for the upcoming City of Plymouth elections in November on Monday.
New candidate filings include Jim Vinall, candidate for Plymouth City Council At Large, and Cathy Huff Wraight, candidate for Plymouth Clerk-Treasurer.
Josh Walker, candidate for mayor of Plymouth, attended the candidacy filing of two additional candidates on the Marshall County Democrats municipal ballot.
Walker was joined by fellow Democrat candidates Alejandro Cortes (Plymouth City Council District 1 candidate), Angie Rupchock-Schafer (Plymouth City Council District 4 candidate), Jeff Houin (Plymouth City Councilmember At Large candidate), and Shiloh Milner (Plymouth City Councilmember candidate for District 3).
“We’re excited that Jim and Cathy have joined our team. We have such a strong slate of candidates on the 2019 ballot, and we’re excited to work together for the future of Plymouth,” said Josh Walker, candidate for mayor of Plymouth. “With Cathy running for clerk-treasurer, we’ve officially put an end to a nearly three-decade drought for the clerk-treasurer position on the Democrat ballot.”
Jim Vinall, born and raised in Plymouth, performed corporate and field work for American Optical for 18 years before starting his own businesses.
With a wide variety of successful business experience, including Vinall’s Beauty Salon, Vinall Electric, and most notably, Opie’s Deli, Vinall has always embraced change and technology.
Vinall has continued to invest in Plymouth by operating a small local radio station and coordinating events and live entertainment in the historic downtown district.
“I have always worked to give back to Plymouth however I can, whether through the businesses I operate or the free public events we’ve organized. I love the intersection of business and the arts and the value it brings to a community,” said Vinall. “I believe in open dialogue and the value in-depth discussion brings to an issue, and I’m happy to be running for Plymouth City Council at Large with so many other great candidates.”