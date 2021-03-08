On Monday, the Marshall County Council approved Resolution No. 2020-29, a resolution of the Marshall County Council approving the issuance of general obligation bonds by the Bremen Public Library by a vote of 5-2. Council President Tim Harman and Council Member Jesse Bohannon voted against the resolution.
BPL started this process years ago in an attempt to renovate and add onto their existing library. The last renovation took place in the late 80’s/early 90’s.
The bonds, repaid solely by BPL, will not exceed $2,835,000 and will apply to the cost of completing projects. Some of those projects include new carpet, a dedicated Young Adult space, dedicated story time room for children, an arts and crafts room, and a new parking lot.
When the public hearing portion was opened up, 15 people spoke in favor of the resolution while two people spoke against it.