The Marshall County Council approved the funding of a report that is the first step in county wide sewer district as part of their regular monthly meeting Monday, June 10.
The council will fund the report from the County Health Department's budget. Based on the amount the department has spent in previous years and has been allocated so far this year, the council felt the department funding the report would be preferable to it being funded through the general fund.
Council members thanked the County Health Officer Dr. Holm for bringing the issue to the public. Dr. Holm in turn thanked Health Department Administrator Christine Stinson for her work on the issue.
Ken Jones of Jones, Petrie, Rafinski, the firm that will be conducting the study, said the process should take about six months to produce a report. The report will identify what areas a public solution would be better than an individual solutions. Also what options are available for the problem areas and a priority matrix that will help the county decide on how to proceed.
The Health Department will need to return to the council to transfer funds to within the budget at a later date.