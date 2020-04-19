MARSHALL COUNTY – On Friday, the County Commissioners passed Resolution 2020-16, an extension of the Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration. This is an extension of the original resolution that was passed on March 20.
“All public offices and employees of Marshall County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in execution of emergency laws, regulations, and directives whether state or local,” read the passed resolution.
It goes on to state that residents are “called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures, to cooperate with public officials and disaster service forces in executing emergency operation plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful direction of properly identified officers.”
The Commissioners have the ability to make, amend, and rescind orders, rules and regulations necessary for emergency management purposes and to supplement carrying out the emergency management laws that are not inconsistent with orders, rules or regulations adopted by the governor.
The declaration gives Marshall County the ability to be reimbursed for some COVID-19 related expenses.
The extension went into effect at 9 a.m. on April 17 and will expire seven days after that date.